Poignant fundraiser for late Wexford teenager Lee Nolan who was a ‘natural protector’

A memorial fundraiser has been organised by colleagues of the mother of a teenager who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Lee Nolan (16), from St Joseph’s Terrace, Ballymurn, passed away on Friday, May 13, and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up by colleagues of his mum, Caroline Nolan, who is caregiver with Home Instead.

Caroline’s colleagues, Maureen and Cathriona, set up the fundraiser to help cover the costs of Lee’s funeral expenses and they are asking people to light a candle on Friday, May 20, in memory of Lee who was an extremely popular and highly regarded member of the community.

In organising the campaign Maureen and Cathriona said: “Lee always enjoyed being with his best friends Kailen, Nathan, Chloe and Kevin and always stuck up for those who needed it. He was incredibly kind and a natural protector.”

“He will be missed by all his friends and staff at CBS in Enniscorthy and within the Wexford community,” they said.

“He was a true adventurer and loved his dogs Cali and Lexi to be with him,” they added. “All are devastated by the loss of this fine young man; he leaves behind an enormous void in the hearts of everyone who knew him, especially his mum, Caroline, whom he was very close with.”

It’s for that reason that Caroline’s colleagues decided to organised the fundraiser as a way of offering their support to Lee’s heartbroken family “to relieve them of any financial burden they may face to enable them to grieve”

Caroline is a caregiver at Home Instead, based in Clonard village, which provides top-quality, relationship-based care services to ageing adults in local communities throughout County Wexford.

Those wishing to support the campaign can do by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/light-a-candle-for-lee-and-help-the-family