Poignant event remembers Seamus ‘Mutsy’ Kenny

Mary Kenny (niece), Bridget Kenny (sister-in-law) and Pat O'Connor (cousin) at the memorial service to mark the 61st. anniversary for the late Seamus 'Mutsy' Kenny who died tragically on Vinegar Hill on the 26th. of April 1961.

The O'Connor, Kenny and McCann families, Cllr. Jackser Owens and friends at the memorial service to mark the 61st anniversary for the late Seamus 'Mutsy' Kenny who died tragically on Vinegar Hill on the 26th of April 1961.

VINEGAR Hill provided the location for a special commemoration event recently to mark the 61st anniversary of a young man from Enniscorthy who died at the scene on April 26, 1961.

Seamus ‘Mutsy’ Kenny (20), died after he climbed the then recently erected TV mast on the hill. While he successfully climbed the structure he was unable to control his descent and died from injuries he received after he fell.

The ceremony on the hill to mark the anniversary of his death was due to be held last year to mark the 60th anniversary of the incident, however, it had to be postponed until this year.

Seamus’s niece, Mary, his cousin, Pat O’Connor and his sister-in-law, Bridget Kenny, were among those in attendance at the ceremony.

So too was Cllr Jackser Owens who helped get the memorial plaque erected at the site. However, another person in attendance at the event was local man, Terry Canavan, who went to school with Seamus and was one of his best friends.

The Enniscorthy Guardian met Terry on the hill where he recalled the events of that fateful day.

"It was a fine day in general but there was a shower of rain shortly before the accident happened,” said Terry.

"He managed to climb the tower ok but was unable to control his descent,” he added.

Terry said he was down in Wafer Hall at the time of the accident, performing his caretaker role, and someone came running down the hill and said told him Mutsy had fallen off the mast.

"I raced up the lane and met them carrying him down but he was seriously injured,” recalled Terry.

He admitted getting “an awful fright” seeing his friend and said Seamus’s death saddened everyone who knew him.

He said it’s nice to see the plaque honouring Seamus erected on the walkway up to the hill’s summit. It’s a poignant memorial to a tragic event on one of the most historically significant sites in the country.