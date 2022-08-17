Plaque unveiled to mark 150 years of the railway line between Enniscorthy and Wexford

The Civil War was a difficult time for the railways in Wexford - this photo shows a J15 class locomotive which was derailed on an embankment near Killurin and run down into the River Slaney.

Rosslare Strand, August 1959 as the 7.15 from Wexford backs onto the platform to pick up passengers.

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell with Irish Rail Director of Health and Safety Kay Doyle unveiling a plaque at O'Hanrahan Station to mark 150 years of the railway line between Enniscorthy and Wexford.

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell was at Wexford O’Hanrahan Station on Wednesday morning to mark 150 years of the railway line between Enniscorthy and Wexford.

She was joined by Wexford native and Iarnród Éireann’s Director of Safety Kay Doyle for the unveiling of a specially crafted bronze plaque commemorating the occasion. Music was provided by local train driver Ger Brennan.

The line opened exactly 150 years ago on August 17, 1872. Exending the railway to Wexford was a considerable engineering feat which involved the construction of a 54-metre bridge over the River Slaney and a number of tunnels were also required, including at Killurin and Ferrycarrig.

The line opened with a temporary station at Carcur, with the current station in Redmond Square opening two years later in 1874, a further half mile south. There was an intermediate station at Killurin and another at Edermine Ferry opened soon after.

The arrival of the railway to Wexford heralded a new era for the people of the town and changed their economy and their lives for the better.

Agricultural machinery company, the Star Iron Works, had a private siding at the former South Station, a second town station which opened in 1885. Their goods were loaded onto trains for onward distribution along with machines from Pierces Foundry. At the time the two firms were the leading agricultural machinery manufacturers in Ireland.

At a time when private car usage was low, the railway gave the opportunity for people with modest means to experience a day trip to the beach, but it also provided transport to schools and employment for people, who otherwise would have had to cycle long distances.

The railway to Wexford also carried the body of one of Wexford’s most famous sons, John Redmond to his resting place. During the war of Independence and the Civil war some of the most severe disruption that occurred on the railway during these years happened in Wexford.

Today, with the the Dublin to Rosslare line regarded as Ireland’s most scenic railway line, the challenge of coastal erosion and climate change is having a major impact and work has started on the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Project (ECRIPP) to ensure that the railway to Wexford can be enjoyed for many generations to come.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mayor Bell said the railway line between Enniscorthy and Wexford opened up travel to the majority of people who would otherwise have had to cycle or walk long distances.

"It is an honour to be here today to mark this great occasion. I have had many trips on this railway over the past 50 years and will continue to use it into the future

Kay Doyle said “As a Wexford woman it is a very proud day for me to be here marking 150 years of the railway to Wexford.

" Railways connect communities and that is exactly what the arrival of the railway to Wexford did. It gave people here in my native county the opportunity to travel to work or school in an easier way and gave people the transport option to explore new places.

"Today, the railway continues to serve the town and its hinterland and provides safe and sustainable travel for all.”