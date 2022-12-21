Plans to develop ambitious €3million activity infrastructure along ring road in New Ross

New Ross council has ambitious plans to develop cycling, walking and running infrastructure along the ring road in New Ross, to cost around €3m and include cycle lanes and street lighting.

Cllr Anthony Connick asked if segregated cycling tracks are planned for the hill Oaklands roundabout to Kent’s Cross.

Area engineer David Murphy said design work is being carried out by consultants concerning footpaths to Kent’s Cross. “We hope to be in a position to go to tender next year,” said Mr Murphy.

District director Eamonn Hore said under active travel funding the council is looking at expanding the cycle lanes route from Mount Elliott where the urban greenway loops back towards New Ross, along the ring road and through Quay Street, which is set o be pedestrianised next year.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Sheehan said: “I think a lot of people would be very excited to hear that.”

