Plans to close School Street for roadworks in the middle of Opera Festival

Having been closed for periods during the summer, School Street is set to be closed once again from October 25 to 31.

WEXFORD County Council have come under fire after plans were revealed to close off School Street in Wexford town, right in the middle of the Opera Festival.

The council published plans for a closure of the street, which is a main artery to the National Opera House, from Monday, October 25, to Sunday, October 31, to facilitate the upgrading of the water mains there. The Opera Festival runs from October 19 – 31.

The plan has drawn some major criticism, with School Street being one of several in the town centre closed off for periods during the summer to allow other utilities companies to carry out upgrades.

With thousands of visitors set to descend on Wexford for the festival, major concerns have been expressed that closing one of the roads that leads to the National Opera House and having roadworks there will unnecessarily tarnish their experience of the town.

Cllr George Lawlor has called for the decision to be reversed immediately and alternative dates found to carry out the works and has written to the County Manager to this effect.

"Obviously this planned road closure will have to change,” he said. “We cannot have streets closed at a time when we’re welcoming people back to Wexford for the first time in two years. We can’t be constantly held to ransom by these utilities companies. They need to carry out the work at a time that suits us, not them. Wexford needs to get back to normality as soon as possible and I would ask that this date be revisited and a more suitable one chosen.”