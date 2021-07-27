Plans for Esmonde Street to be put to councillors

A full report on the plans for Esmonde Street will be brought to local councillors at the September meeting.

Cllr Andrew Bolger said that he spoke to business owners recently and there was very little appetite for a one-way system.

He said what they want is to make use of the vacant properties in terms of painting them and making them presentable, along with widening of footpaths, general cleaning and still having two lanes of traffic.

‘The game has changed but we should open back up the discussion and get advice from planners about what could work well,’ he said.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe said that he felt a one-way system would work very well and make the street safer, but would require a new roundabout on the Coach road.

Councillors heard that RPS has started on a detailed design and a tender is currently out for a contractor to undertake a site investigation on the street, with this information then feeding into the design.

Part 8 planning has gone through on Esmonde street and is in situ.

The planning office will take concerns on board and requests at this stage will be monitored for further discussion at the future meeting.

Acting director of services, Amanda Byrne said that the potential of the scheme had been explained to businesses, but that nothing was set in stone yet.

‘My personal preference is that we see the thing through to have the design and tender instead of abandoning that plan now and apply for another round of funding. I’d be reluctant to give up on the master plan now, but our budget is €1.5 million at the moment’.

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux said that he was impressed by Cllr Bolger’s patience to continue to to listen to people involved in this.

‘At some stage we’re going to have to move on it,’ said Cllr Devereux.

‘We put a lot of work into proposal we have on the ground and it’d be very difficult for us to row back on that unless we have to,’ he said.

Cllr Pip Breen said that a study should be undertaken on traffic flow in Gorey town. ‘It’s essential due to the increase in population in the area,’ he said, something Cllr Bolger agreed with.