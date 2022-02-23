Planning section of council is under pressure

FRUSTRATION about planning applications delays and the number of derelict sites was laid bare at the February meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

In respect of the St Waleran site, the councillors were told that planning had the master plan but it was not expected to be before councillors until April.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe asked about Borleagh Manor in Inch adding that the application decision had been expected from An Bord Pleanála for the last three months.

He was told by official Niamh Lennon of the planning section that there had been no notification on a decision.

Cllr Mary Farrell asked about the Macamore site in Ballygarrett while Cllr Pip Breen said that Tom Banville of planning was dealing with it.

Ms Lennon said that it had sold but when the buyers realised there was a clean up fee of €85,000 they didn’t go through with the purchase.

Cllr Farrell asked who owned the site now and Cllr Breen said that it was owned by the Bolger family.

Cllr Donal Kenny raised the issue of 7 Garden City saying “it’s difficult that we’ve a shortage of houses and sites when there is one ready to go sitting there”.

Cllr Donohoe said that there were sites on the list that had been there since he started on the council seven years ago while Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin said that some sites had been lying idle for 20 years.

Cllr O Suilleabháin mentioned 8 Eire Street saying that it was derelict and neighbours next door were being impacted from the damp.

“It’s just at a standstill in the middle of town,” he said.

He was told the planning section would make enquiries and he pointed out that there seemed to be very few staff focused on dereliction and planning enforcement.

Director of Services Liz Hore said that the planning department was hard hit due to recent promotions and District Manager Philip Knight suggested that Tom Banville be invited to the next meeting to answer questions.

Councillors were also told that pre planning meetings were not going ahead due to the lack of staff.

Cllr Kenny said he felt the council was kicking the can down the road on planning while Niamh Lennon said that planning was suffering from a perfect storm.

She added that the hybrid virtual meetings and being able to dial in had saved her a lot of time as there are a large number of applications at the moment.

All councillors agreed that the hybrid model worked and saved staff time.

Cllr Donohoe said that things were working “perfectly well” and it saved staff having to drive for hours for a ten or fifteen minute conversation.