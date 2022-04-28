Wexford

Planned Sports Hub works to go to tender

Brendan Keane

PLANNED works to develop the Sports Hub in Enniscorthy will go to tender next month.

In a report to the members of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley said on Monday that approval for the tender documents was received by the local authority from the Department of Tourism, Culture and Art.

"Wexford County Council will proceed to tender in May, 2022,” said Ms Quigley.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan was among the members who welcomed the news about the Sports Hub and said “it’s great news” and her sentiments were echoed by the other members in attendance

