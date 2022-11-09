Plan to revert near ‘derelict’ vacant creche into housing

Cllr George Lawlor at the rear of one of the empty houses at Cluain Dara estate in Wexford.

WEXFORD County Council are considering a renewed planning application to revert a long time vacant creche facility in Cluain Dara back to housing.

The two semi-detached units at 187 and 188 Cluain Dara have been left idle for the some 17 years, having been set aside to house a childcare facility in line with regulations. However, with the developer seemingly unable to fill the facility, it sat idle and much to the annoyance of residents of the estate, became a “haven for anti-social behaviour” and “a dumping ground”.

Wexford County Council previously rejected an application from the developer to return the property to housing, however, the council rejected the application and stood firm.

In September of last year, Liam Bowe from Wexford County Council’s planning department stated: “Very often, it doesn’t pay the developer to sell on or rent a crèche, it’s easier to sell a dwelling. We’re holding our ground on this for the moment. There’s a growing population in that part of town and we still believe that childcare facilities are required. If there’s ever an over-supply of childcare facilities in the area, we can revisit the decision.”

According to Labour councillor and Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor, the construction of a childcare facility in a neighbouring estate by the developer may be enough to bring about a change in circumstances.

“After months of collaboration with the developer and the council on this, I’m delighted to see that these houses could potentially return to housing stock,” he said. “They’ve been sitting there for approximately 17 years and have been a blight on an exceptional housing development. These empty units have contributed nothing but dereliction and I think it would be a most welcome development to see the normalisation of both houses in the future. The residents up there have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Cllr Lawlor did acknowledge that change was needed in the provision of childcare facilities in new developments in accordance with requirements, with a growing pattern for developers to either not building the required facilities or demanding exorbitant fees for the units, putting them out of reach for any childcare providers looking to start up in the industry.

“There does need to be a change to make the childcare facilities in these developments more attractive to providers to rent or purchase,” he said. “There are many impediments put in the way of would-be creche owners acquiring these facilities and that’s something that needs to be looked at.”

In the meantime, if Wexford County Council is minded to grant this application, it would mean that an end may finally be in sight for residents who’ve endured these properties falling into a worse and worse state of dereliction in their estate for the past ten years.