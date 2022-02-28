Plan on track to replace Rosslare Strand railway bridge by year’s end

HAVING long been considered an issue, confirmation has finally been received this week that the single lane, hump-backed bridge over the Dublin-Rosslare Harbour railway line on the way into Rosslare Strand is to be demolished in the coming months. The current narrow bridge will be replaced by a six metre road carriageway, which will allow two vehicles to safely pass each other, as well as linkage for pedestrians and cyclists.

At the height of summer, with cars, cyclists and pedestrians all using the main road into the village, the narrow bridge had become a real issue and Cllr Ger Carthy is delighted to see if finally being addressed, with around €400,000 being put into the project.

"I’ve been advocating that we deal with this for a long number of years, but Iarnród Éireann were somewhat reluctant to come to the table,” Cllr Carthy said. “This is an issue of road safety and cars can’t safety pass each other there, never mind cyclists and pedestrians. This is the main road entering our flagship tourist offering of Rosslare Strand.”

Cllr Carthy says that Wexford County Council has received confirmation from Iarnród Éireann of their intention to move forward with the project, which will be jointly funded.

"Iarnród Éireann confirmed it last week and it’s already at an advanced stage,” he said. “I would expect that it would be finished by the end of 2022, all going to plan.”

Cllr Carthy says that a similar solution is being sought for Mauritiustown Bridge in Rosslare, with a possibility of a traffic light system being installed there for the time being.