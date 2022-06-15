Pipe Band championships return welcomed

The return of the National Pipe Band Championships to New Ross has been welcomed.

The return of the All Ireland Pipe Band Championships to New Ross this July was welcomed by councillors, saying it will bring an economic boost to the town.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Mick McCormack said the organising committee of pipe band championships are well advanced in their plans for their national event which will take place on the first weekend in July in Pearse Park.

“They are expecting huge numbers to descend on New Ross from around the country. As main sponsoring body we have the honour of selecting the chieftain for the day,” said Mr McCormack.

The chieftain is an honourary position for the day who would take the salute from the bands as they march past and will also attend the official functions over the weekend as guest of honour. The new cathaoirleach – who will be announced later this month - was put forward by Mr McCormack for the role.

Cllr John Fleming said the championships are great for New Ross, while also welcoming news that an archery tournament is taking place in New Ross in July.

Cllr Michael Whelan said these events will boost tourist numbers to the town and area.