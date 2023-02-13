Pinergy to move into Enniscorthy Technology Park

Minister James Browne carried out the sod turning on the Technology Park in 2021.

ENNISCORTHY Technology Park will welcome one of its first major businesses in the coming weeks when local company Pinergy SolarElectric moves onto the site.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to the Enniscorthy Guardian that the business will be moving in to the Technology Park “in the coming weeks".

“We are very much looking forward to doing so and playing a key role in the sustainable energy future of both Technology Park and the Enniscorthy area,” said the spokesperson.

It’s expected a more formal announcement about the move will be made in the coming weeks.

The business is currently located in Killanne, Enniscorthy, and is well known for the quality of service it provides to clients. The business specialises in providing energy efficient solutions to homes and businesses and offers customers detailed analysis of their energy useage, advice on the best choice of energy efficient technology with 100 per cent renewable energy guaranteed.

Enniscorthy Technology located in Kilagoley is a state-of-the-art office block facility that has been constructed by local developer Michael Bennett.