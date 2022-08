The Loreto Wexford class of 2022 at their grad in the Riverbank House Hotel.

The 2022 Leaving Cert students of Loreto Secondary School in Wexford celebrated in great style at their grad.

They gathered with their partners in the Riverbank House Hotel for a wonderful night as grads returned to Wexford for the first time in three years.

Check out the pictures from photographer Ger Hore.