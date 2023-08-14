Pictures show Rose of Tralee contestants enjoying warm Wexford welcome on three-day tour

The 32 Rose of Tralee contestants visited Wexford on Friday afternoon. The Wexford Connection. Sydney Rose Aoife Butler (From Askamore), Brónagh Hogan (Wexford Rose) and South Australian Rose Charlotte Burton (who's dad is from New Ross).

Rose of Tralee tour in New Ross at the Butler mural in Conduit lane, Sydney Rose Aoife Butler who's family are from Askamore. Photo; Mary Browne

Wexford Rose Brónagh Hogan pictured with her parents Ned and Joan Hogan at the Rose of Tralee Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Rose of Tralee Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening were Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District), Charlotte Burton (South Australia Rose), Cllr John Fleming (Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council), Sínead Dowd (Laois Rose), Nadine Downey (Down Rose), Tom Enright (Chief Executive, Wexford County Council). Pic: Jim Campbell

Roses enjoying some refreshments at the Rose of Tralee Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Rose of Tralee Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening were Patrick Kavanagh, Clare Rochford, Raymond Byrne and Breda Breen. Pic: Jim Campbell

Roses and guest pictured at the Rose of Tralee Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Laois Rose Sinead Dowd, Ottawa Rose Aoife McDonald, Longford Rose Grace Kemple, Melbourne Rose Katie Casey, Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy, Chicago Rose Kelley Leyden, Mayo Rose Katie Heneghan, Boston & New England Rose Fiona Weir and Antrim Rose Mollie O'Brien pictured on the streets New Ross, Co. Wexford as part of the Rose Tour. Photo by: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

County Wexford gave a warm welcome to 32 Irish and International Roses who met for the first time at the 4-star Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey as part of the Wexford Rose Tour over the weekend, sponsored by Wexford County Council.

The Roses experienced a jam-packed weekend of fun in Wexford before hitting the road to Tralee for the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2023.

Hospitality partners the Ashdown Park Hotel along with the Visit Wexford tourism industry and local community rolled out the red carpet for the Roses from all over the world.

“We are thrilled to host this year's Roses. It is so great to see them meet for the first time, creating memories and friendships that last a lifetime at the Ashdown Park Hotel. They soaked up the sun and had so much fun discovering the adventurous side of County Wexford,” said Paul Finegan, General Manager, Ashdown Park Hotel.

One of the star attractions was Sydney Rose, 28-year-old Aoife Butler, whose roots are in Askamore and north Wexford.

Aoife said: “I came to Australia four years ago, to follow my late brother Matthew’s dreams. After qualifying with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mental health nursing, I made the move in 2019 to travel and experience the place where my brother spent the last years of his life. I am now an Australian permanent resident and hope to get my citizenship in the near future.

“I am working as a mental health clinical nurse educator in St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney while also studying my Masters in Mental Health. I am very passionate about mental health, including honouring my late brother’s memory. I am proud to be representing Sydney during their 60th anniversary year, for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival, it is so heart-warming to see the joy it has brought to my family and community both at home in Ireland and in Australia. I hope to be a positive role model for young people, knowing that despite the challenges you may face in life, if you keep working hard and believing in yourself you truly can do anything.”

A spokesperson for business group Love Gorey, said: “what a weekend for Gorey. The members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District and the Love Gorey committee would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many businesses, local musicians, dancers, skittle players and people who joined in in welcoming the Roses to our town for their walk through on Friday night.

“We attended the Rose Gala Dinner in the Ashdown Park and what a night it was. Congratulations to Paul Finegan and the superb team at the Ashdown Park Hotel for hosting both the Roses and last night’s Gala Dinner. What a great showcase for our town and county. The atmosphere of last night’s event created a memorable event for everyone in attendance.

“Congratulations to Wexford County Council and Visit Wexford on a great Rose tour.”

Wexford Civil Defence said they were “delighted and honoured to escort the Rose of Tralee Tour Bus around our fantastic county showing off what Wexford has to offer. The tour took in Hook Lighthouse, Wexford, Gorey, Kilmore, IOAC, New Ross, Enniscorthy and finishing in Bunclody. Rose of Tralee International Festival Wexford County Council New Ross Civil Defence Gorey Civil Defence Unit. Best of luck to our own very own Brónagh Hogan, Lock Garman Abu.”

On Friday evening, things got unde rway with the Wexford County Council official welcome reception at Monck Street, Wexford town starting with a delicious Taste Wexford showcase of local food & drink producers.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council John Fleming invited everyone to Visit Wexford and follow in the footsteps of the Roses. The town of Gorey was buzzing at their arrival and welcomed them loud and proud with live music, Irish dancers and a Rose-themed display in the windows of local shops. Local businesses and children were meeting and greeting the Roses, snapping photos and wishing them all the best.

The Roses kicked off an action-packed day two at Hook Lighthouse - the world’s oldest operational lighthouse on the edge of the breathtaking Hook Peninsula.

They made the short journey to beautiful Baginbun Beach to try their hand at a wide variety of exciting activities such as sea cave kayaking, beach yoga, seaside sauna, sea swimming and even a game of camogie.

All that fun in the sun works up an appetite, so the Roses stopped in the picturesque seaside village of Kilmore Quay before heading to The Lobster Pot in Carne for a tasty chowder and a seasonal salad. Next up was the International Outdoor Adventure Centre (IOAC) for even more fun as the Roses took on the high ropes, crate stacking and archery to test the teamwork skills of the new bunch of friends from near and far.

Then, it was back to the Ashdown Park Hotel to don their gladrags for the Gala Dinner. With a Taste Wexford menu featuring many of Wexford’s award-winning local producers and Redmond Farm beef, there was plenty of food, fun and music to fill the dance floor all night.

The Ashdown Park Hotel team certainly put on a wonderful show for the Wexford Rose Tour Gala Dinner. The final day of the Wexford Rose Tour gave the Roses a chance to explore Wexford’s historic towns. Starting off with a walking tour through the laneways of New Ross discovering the town’s Medieval murals before stopping off in the Market Square in Enniscorthy for plenty of Rose-themed fun as they sampled Wexford’s famous strawberries while meeting all of the smiling faces of those who came to visit.

The last stop on their exciting itinerary was Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club where they enjoyed a Taste Wexford lunch before taking to the green for golf tips from members. Some were lucky enough to view the stunning golf course from the golf buggies.

CEO of The Rose of Tralee International Festival Anthony O’Gara was full of praise for the Wexford Rose Tour. “We are forever grateful for the way that everyone involved – led by our sponsors Wexford County Council and hospitality partner the Ashdown Park Hotel – has delivered such an incredible experience for this year’s Roses,” said Mr O’Gara.

The smiles on the Roses' faces while they toured County Wexford and the way that the tourism and hospitality industry came together with the local community in each town shows why County Wexford is such a popular tourism destination.”

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will be broadcast live on RTÉ One at 8pm on Monday August 21, and Tuesday August 22. For more information on the Wexford Rose Tour 2023 as well as the full itinerary, visit the Rose Of Tralee International Festival website roseoftralee.ie.