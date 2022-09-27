Pictures show Mercy School’s Hop for Hospice in Wexford which raised over €2,300

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Moya Kelly doing the Baby Shark

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Singing along to A Million Dreams

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Cllr Maura Bell mayor of Wexford with her grandson Seamus Bell and his mum Brid Hogan

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Matthedw Perry doing the Macarena

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. The School Choir singing A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Martina McAreavey and Caitlin Byrne doing the Birdie Song

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. Class doing the Macarena

Hop for Hospice in the Mercy School St John's Road on Friday afternoon. All ready for Hip Hop

THERE was a wonderful atmosphere at the Mercy School, St John’s Road on Friday as the entire school community gathered together for the first time in three years to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

The school merged an afternoon of remembrance with the annual Bewley’s coffee morning to celebrate the Mercy’s fifth ‘Hop for the Hospice’, with all money raised going directly to Wexford Hospice Homecare.

The afternoon started with a prayer for loved ones who are ill and for the Wexford Hospice Homecare team who do amazing work across the county. Especially remembered was secretary of Wexford Hospice Homecare Margaret McDonnell and the school’s link to the fundraiser for many years, who passed away recently.

Bubbles were released for all those who are currently or have been battling illness, while the whole school joined for a fabulous rendition of ‘A Million Dreams’, followed by the school anthem.

A candlelit remembrance walk around the school walking track came next, with music and dancing in the schoolyard. Sixth class students were joined by parents representatives in serving up teas, coffees and cakes for the occasion and family members came in their droves to take part in the afternoon’s events.

The event has raised an impressive €2,300 so far and the funds will be proudly presented to Wexford Hospice Homecare by the 6th class students.

The staff of the Mercy wished to thank the 5th and 6th class pupils and their parents for providing cakes specially for the occasion, the 6th class pupils and the organising committee who planned the whole day and, in particular, the parents and school community for being so supportive of their fundraising efforts.