The St Peter's College Class of 2022 at their grad ball in the Ferrycarrig Hotel.

THE recent graduates from St. Peter’s College in Wexford got their glad-rags to celebrate their graduation.

The students soaked up a fabulous atmosphere and a superb meal at the Ferrycarrig Hotel on an unforgettable night for all.

It was a welcome return to the grad after a two-year absence because of the pandemic

You can see all the glamour from the St. Peter’s College grad in our gallery from photographer Ger Hore.