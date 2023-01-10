Pictures from the annual New Year’s Day swim in aid of Cahore Inshore Rescue Service

Members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue take to the water during the Cahore New Years Day Swim in aid of the Cahore Inshore Rescue.

People from across the country converged Cahore on January 1 to show their support for Cahore Inshore Rescue Service at the annual New Year’s Day swim.

Over 100 people took the plunge for the occasion, while hundreds of spectators watched and cheered on from the shore. The annual swim is one of the biggest fundraisers held by the group and this year’s event proved no different, pulling in €5,000 for the cause.

"The show of support we receive from the people who turn out on the day is always massive. In addition to those who did the swim, there was an enormous amount of spectators, including those with holiday homes here who travelled down for the day,” said Noel Ward, who has been volunteering with Cahore Inshore Rescue Service for eight years. “We’d really like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. Without everyone, we wouldn’t be able to do the work that we do and keep the equipment up to date.”

Looking ahead to 2023, the team at Cahore Inshore Rescue Service hope to organise more community events and fundraisers that people of all ages can get involved in. They’re also hoping to offer the public an insight into the work they do, and the overall running costs of the operation.

"We want to show people what we spend the money on. For example, it costs €1,300 to kit out one person with a lifejacket, a helmet and all of the other gear. When you have 13 or 14 people, it can really add up. Along with that, we have to ensure that all of the equipment is kept up to date. The jackets have to be serviced every year and this costs about €700 or €800 euro. If they don’t pass the service, we have to replace them. This year alone, we had to replace a number of suits, some helmets that were out of date and one lifejacket,” he explained. “It all adds up but it is really important that we do it.”

Speaking about the work of Cahore Inshore Rescue Service, Noel emphasised their unwavering commitment to keeping people safe in the water, saying that they are always ready for a call-out 365 days a year.

“We’re there to do call-outs and we want people to know we are there. Even if they don’t see us, we are always ready in the background when needed.”