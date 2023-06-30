Pictures as John F Kennedy’s historic visit to Wexford is recalled at Kennedy Homestead 60th celebration

Patrick O’Connor and Michael Furlong from New Ross who were holding the american flag as school children in the guard of honour. (This photograph is from Ryan Tubridy’s book page 126)

Special guest Stephanie Hood, grandaughter of Jean Kennedy Smith, receives presentations of a Wexford jersey and a franed photograph of her grandmother in a Wexford jersey. Photo; Mary Browne

Some of the schoolchildren who were in the guard of honour on the day. Photo; Mary Browne

Mary Molloy one of the schoolchildren who were in the guard of honour in 1963 speaking. Photo; Mary Browne

Tom Clarkin one of the schoolchildren who were in the guard of honour in 1963 speaking. Photo; Mary Browne

The granddaughter of the late Jean Kennedy Smith donned the Wexford jersey at a celebration marking 60 years since President John F Kennedy’s visit to New Ross and the Kennedy Homestead.

Around 100 people gathered in the Homestead courtyard on Tuesday where they were welcomed by John F Kennedy Trust chairman Séan Furlong, who recalled when JFK’s great grandfather, Patrick Kennedy left the quay in New Ross for America.

Mr Furlong said: “They were tough times in our history. Almost 115 years later his ancestor arrived back as president. What an achievement that was for the Kennedy family.”

He thanked Patrick Grennan for the care and attention he brought to developing the Kennedy Homestead.

Wexford County Council chairman, Cllr John Fleming welcomed Jean Kennedy Smith’s granddaughter Stephanie Hood to the homestead, saying: “The Kennedy family keeps on giving to New Ross.” He said the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge is a wonderful addition to New Ross and the region.

Singer Stephanie Kinsella, accompanied by Des Callaghan on guitar, performed several songs including Boolavogue, Ellis Island, Grace and Danny Boy.

Patrick Grennan thanked Mai and Mary Cadogan for their wonderful flower arrangements and welcomed some of the class of Ballykelly NS 1963 who were in attendance.

One of those and the son of the then principal, Tom Clarkin said the small two-teacher school was abuzz with excitement ahead of the visit. “That day was modernity meeting the old fashioned way of life: the helicopter and the old fashioned school.”

His classmate Mary Molloy recalled the first time she heard about JFK. “She said there is a Kennedy from Dunganstown in America who is a senator and is going for the presidency.” Ms Molloy recalled left hand drive American cars in the Ballykelly area ‘to suss out the place’.

"He went away in an Air Force One helicopter. He had a tan; to me he was tanned all over, not like the farmer’s tan we were used to,” she recalled, adding that the local ICA group were excited to knit an Aran jumper for the president.

She praised the Grennan family for developing the homestead as an attraction after it became popular after the president’s visit.

MC Sean Connick said hosting the president was a phenomenal achievement for a small, rural Irish town.

Mr Clarkin said: “I think it’s wonderful that the town has benefited from the visit. The Dunbrody ship wouldn’t be there but for the Kennedy visit. It’s great to see that that heritage goes on and to see the family members come to the area. It’s wonderful and long may it last.”

New Ross district director Eamonn Hore made a presented to Ms Hood of a photograph of her late grandmother in a Wexford jersey, along with a Wexford jersey, which Ms Hood duly put on.

He praised current and past John F Kennedy Trust CEOs Sean Reidy and Sean Connick for ‘keeping the Kennedy flame alive’.

Stuart McLaurin of the White House Historical Association said he was honoured to attend the homestead. he said JFK was unique as an American president as – although 50pc of American presidents claim Irish heritage – only he had all eight great grandparents coming from Ireland.

"They never dreamed that their great grandson would ever come back, much less as President of the United States.”

Ms Hood, who planted a tree at the John F Kennedy Arboretum earlier that day beside where her grandmother planted one 30 years ago, spoke of the transformative effect coming to Ireland had on her grandmother, from a shy woman to an extrovert.

"I am so thankful I am invited here today se I wanted to walk in her shoes. My grandmother loved this kind of thing. When she arrived here coming to the Kennedy Homestead was her first event. This event really had an impact on her and it turned her into such a force of nature. She never left or forgot the home this place gave her.” Mr Reidy said: “On the 16th of March 1993, I was is Washington DC briefing Senator Edward Kennedy on the plans of the JFK Trust in New Ross to develop a major tourist attraction in New Ross that would commemorate the Kennedy connection with the town, by building a replica of the type of ship that brought Patrick Kennedy to America in 1849, and to develop an exhibition on the quayside to tell the story of emigration and the positive contribution the Irish had made around the world, which had been a theme of the President Kennedy’s speeches during his visit in 1963.

“The meeting went very well. We got the senator’s enthusiastic support and a letter of endorsement that would go into the first page of our proposal and application to Fáilte Ireland for European funding.”

That evening he attended the annual Ireland fundraising dinner in Washington on the eve of St Patrick's Day each year. When Senator Kennedy introduced him to his sister Jean, he said: “Tomorrow President Clinton will be appointing her as US Ambassador to Ireland.” Mr Reidy said: “What a moment that was and what a fortuitous appointment for New Ross and for Ireland!”

He said Jean Kennedy Smith’s contribution to Ireland and to New Ross is immeasurable.

“Her help for the work of the JFK Trust in New Ross was also immense. She leveraged her considerable influence with successive governments, and helped us get grants to build the ship. Her patronage helped us attract a major corporate sponsor . She placed the traditional coin in the keel of the ship at the commencement of the build . She made many visits during the construction. Her last official function as US Ambassador, as was her first, was to visit Dunganstown and also to review progress on the ship for a final time.”

On February 11, 2001, she broke the traditional bottle of champagne over the prow of the ship at her launch.

He recalled drafting a letter to her with Director of Services Eamonn Hore informing Ms Smith of the exciting plans for the 50th JFK anniversary.

“The new quayside boardwalk would be officially opened. In the letter permission was sought to take a light from the eternal flame at President Kennedy graveside in Arlington and to bring a torch from there to light the Emigrant Flame on the quayside adjacent to the Dunbrody, the new exhibition at the Kennedy Homestead would be officially opened as would a new exhibit at the JFK Arboretum. Jean responded by saying that it was the most exciting letter she had ever received.”