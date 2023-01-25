Photos show a fantastic St Leonard’s 50th dinner dance night

Tom Lawless from Gorey, Aoife Ryan from Clonmines, Amy Larkin from Terrerath and Ben Cowman from Ferns.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Ann Corcoran from Gusserane, Linda Ryan from Clonmines, David Whitty from Kilbraney and Bríd Byrne from Garrycullen.

Niamh Mulligan from St. Leonards, Fiona Ryan from Clonmines and Eimear Gabbitt from Loughnageer.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Catriona Whitty from Dunmain, Michelle Folry from Rathimney, Mag Ryan from Dunmian and Helena Kent from Coole.

Laura Cullen from St Leonards, Cian Harris from Ballycullane, Paddy O’Neill from Ferrybank and Linda Bradley from Gusserane at the St. Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel. Photo: Mary Browne

Aisling Ryan from Clonmines, Shauna Whitty from Gusserane and Lauren Roche from St Leonards.

Jane Byrne from Yoletown, Ellie Byrne from Milltow, Siobhan Byrne from Yoletown and Aoife Ryan from Clonmines at the St Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance.

A presentation to referee Michelle O’Neill, an accolade award to football, with Sean Parker, President, and Willie Whitty, Club Chairman, at the St Leonard’s AFC 50th anniversary dinner at the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

St Leonards FC celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday night by hosting a very enjoyable dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel, with over 150 guests in attendance.

The club was founded in 1972 and has gone on to win many trophies and awards.

Some of these teams were honoured on the night and received a well-deserved presentation. The evening’s celebrations also recognised members of the club for their long-standing service to the club.

They were joined on the night by world-class referee Michelle O’Neill.

Wexford Youth FC Women’s team manager Stephen Quinn and well-renowned Irish and Wexford Youth players Ellen Molloy and Aoibheen Clancy, together with referee Darren Keating, Denis Hennessy from Wexford Football League and Willie Cottrel from Wexford Schoolboys League were also in attendance.

Presentations were made to the club on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by the Wexford Football League, Wexford Women’s and Schoolboys League.

St Leonard FC would like to thank all who attended to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

St Leonard’s FC look forward to many more celebrations together with the opening of their new development pitches adjoining their existing pitch at Tintern Complex, Ballycullane.