Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.3°C Dublin

Photos show a fantastic St Leonard’s 50th dinner dance night

World-class referee Michelle O'Neill from Enniscorthy attends event

A presentation to referee Michelle O&rsquo;Neill, an accolade award to football, with Sean Parker, President, and Willie Whitty, Club Chairman, at the St Leonard&rsquo;s AFC 50th anniversary dinner at the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Jane Byrne from Yoletown, Ellie Byrne from Milltow, Siobhan Byrne from Yoletown and Aoife Ryan from Clonmines at the St Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance. Expand
Aisling Ryan from Clonmines, Shauna Whitty from Gusserane and Lauren Roche from St Leonards. Expand
Katie Ronan and referee Darren Keating. Expand
Ann and Richie Byrne from Rathimney. Expand
Laura Cullen from St Leonards, Cian Harris from Ballycullane, Paddy O&rsquo;Neill from Ferrybank and Linda Bradley from Gusserane at the St. Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel. Photo: Mary Browne Expand
Kevin McGrath and Donna Browne from New Ross. Expand
Niamh Browne from Coole and Adam Young from Rathgarogue. Expand
Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Catriona Whitty from Dunmain, Michelle Folry from Rathimney, Mag Ryan from Dunmian and Helena Kent from Coole. Expand
Abby Whitty from Ballycullane and Cathal Parker from Horeswood. Expand
Niamh Mulligan from St. Leonards, Fiona Ryan from Clonmines and Eimear Gabbitt from Loughnageer. Expand
Ian and Hilda Sinnott from Gusserane. Expand
Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Ann Corcoran from Gusserane, Linda Ryan from Clonmines, David Whitty from Kilbraney and Bríd Byrne from Garrycullen. Expand
Edel and Kenneth Murray from Dunmain. Expand
Tom Lawless from Gorey, Aoife Ryan from Clonmines, Amy Larkin from Terrerath and Ben Cowman from Ferns. Expand
Moll Molloy from Boley and Linda Hayes from Campile. Expand

Close

A presentation to referee Michelle O&rsquo;Neill, an accolade award to football, with Sean Parker, President, and Willie Whitty, Club Chairman, at the St Leonard&rsquo;s AFC 50th anniversary dinner at the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

A presentation to referee Michelle O’Neill, an accolade award to football, with Sean Parker, President, and Willie Whitty, Club Chairman, at the St Leonard’s AFC 50th anniversary dinner at the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

Jane Byrne from Yoletown, Ellie Byrne from Milltow, Siobhan Byrne from Yoletown and Aoife Ryan from Clonmines at the St Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance.

Jane Byrne from Yoletown, Ellie Byrne from Milltow, Siobhan Byrne from Yoletown and Aoife Ryan from Clonmines at the St Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance.

Aisling Ryan from Clonmines, Shauna Whitty from Gusserane and Lauren Roche from St Leonards.

Aisling Ryan from Clonmines, Shauna Whitty from Gusserane and Lauren Roche from St Leonards.

Katie Ronan and referee Darren Keating.

Katie Ronan and referee Darren Keating.

Ann and Richie Byrne from Rathimney.

Ann and Richie Byrne from Rathimney.

Laura Cullen from St Leonards, Cian Harris from Ballycullane, Paddy O&rsquo;Neill from Ferrybank and Linda Bradley from Gusserane at the St. Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel. Photo: Mary Browne

Laura Cullen from St Leonards, Cian Harris from Ballycullane, Paddy O’Neill from Ferrybank and Linda Bradley from Gusserane at the St. Leonards FC 50th anniversary dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel. Photo: Mary Browne

Kevin McGrath and Donna Browne from New Ross.

Kevin McGrath and Donna Browne from New Ross.

Niamh Browne from Coole and Adam Young from Rathgarogue.

Niamh Browne from Coole and Adam Young from Rathgarogue.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Catriona Whitty from Dunmain, Michelle Folry from Rathimney, Mag Ryan from Dunmian and Helena Kent from Coole.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Catriona Whitty from Dunmain, Michelle Folry from Rathimney, Mag Ryan from Dunmian and Helena Kent from Coole.

Abby Whitty from Ballycullane and Cathal Parker from Horeswood.

Abby Whitty from Ballycullane and Cathal Parker from Horeswood.

Niamh Mulligan from St. Leonards, Fiona Ryan from Clonmines and Eimear Gabbitt from Loughnageer.

Niamh Mulligan from St. Leonards, Fiona Ryan from Clonmines and Eimear Gabbitt from Loughnageer.

Ian and Hilda Sinnott from Gusserane.

Ian and Hilda Sinnott from Gusserane.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Ann Corcoran from Gusserane, Linda Ryan from Clonmines, David Whitty from Kilbraney and Bríd Byrne from Garrycullen.

Sharon Kearns from Dunmain, Ann Corcoran from Gusserane, Linda Ryan from Clonmines, David Whitty from Kilbraney and Bríd Byrne from Garrycullen.

Edel and Kenneth Murray from Dunmain.

Edel and Kenneth Murray from Dunmain.

Tom Lawless from Gorey, Aoife Ryan from Clonmines, Amy Larkin from Terrerath and Ben Cowman from Ferns.

Tom Lawless from Gorey, Aoife Ryan from Clonmines, Amy Larkin from Terrerath and Ben Cowman from Ferns.

Moll Molloy from Boley and Linda Hayes from Campile.

Moll Molloy from Boley and Linda Hayes from Campile.

/

A presentation to referee Michelle O’Neill, an accolade award to football, with Sean Parker, President, and Willie Whitty, Club Chairman, at the St Leonard’s AFC 50th anniversary dinner at the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

newrossstandard

David Looby

St Leonards FC celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday night by hosting a very enjoyable dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel, with over 150 guests in attendance.

The club was founded in 1972 and has gone on to win many trophies and awards.

Some of these teams were honoured on the night and received a well-deserved presentation. The evening’s celebrations also recognised members of the club for their long-standing service to the club.

They were joined on the night by world-class referee Michelle O’Neill. 

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Wexford Youth FC Women’s team manager Stephen Quinn and well-renowned Irish and Wexford Youth players Ellen Molloy and Aoibheen Clancy, together with referee Darren Keating, Denis Hennessy from Wexford Football League and Willie Cottrel from Wexford Schoolboys League were also in attendance.

Presentations were made to the club on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by the Wexford Football League, Wexford Women’s and Schoolboys League.

St Leonard FC would like to thank all who attended to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

St Leonard’s FC look forward to many more celebrations together with the opening of their new development pitches adjoining their existing pitch at Tintern Complex, Ballycullane.

Privacy