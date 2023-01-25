Photos show a fantastic St Leonard’s 50th dinner dance night

World-class referee Michelle O'Neill from Enniscorthy attends event
St Leonards FC celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday night by hosting a very enjoyable dinner dance in the Brandon House Hotel, with over 150 guests in attendance.
The club was founded in 1972 and has gone on to win many trophies and awards.
Some of these teams were honoured on the night and received a well-deserved presentation. The evening’s celebrations also recognised members of the club for their long-standing service to the club.
They were joined on the night by world-class referee Michelle O’Neill.
Wexford Youth FC Women’s team manager Stephen Quinn and well-renowned Irish and Wexford Youth players Ellen Molloy and Aoibheen Clancy, together with referee Darren Keating, Denis Hennessy from Wexford Football League and Willie Cottrel from Wexford Schoolboys League were also in attendance.
Presentations were made to the club on the occasion of their 50th anniversary by the Wexford Football League, Wexford Women’s and Schoolboys League.
St Leonard FC would like to thank all who attended to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
St Leonard’s FC look forward to many more celebrations together with the opening of their new development pitches adjoining their existing pitch at Tintern Complex, Ballycullane.