Phone lines restored at Gorey Garda Station

AFTER TEN DAYS of disruption to the phone lines, full service has resumed at Gorey Garda Station.

Since November 5, calls to the station were being picked up by gardai in Enniscorthy who were then transferring messages back to their Gorey colleagues.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis said that a new digital system is now in place which will ensure better communications in the future.

“We are back up and running and the new system was very much worth the wait. We’d like to thank the team in Enniscorthy for their help over the last ten days as we will be forever grateful for their assistance”.

To contact Gorey Garda Station, call (053) 9430690.