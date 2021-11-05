Phone lines down at Gorey Garda Station

GARDAI in Gorey have reported that the the phone lines are down at Gorey Garda Station.

Full garda service will still continue but calls from members of the public will be directed to Enniscorthy Garda Station with messages conveyed back to the team in Gorey promptly.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis apologised for any inconvenience caused and said that all are hopeful that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.

"We’d ask for the public to bear with us as we try our best to overcome this difficulty which began this morning (Friday, November 5). Full garda services will remain in operation throughout this disturbance and we will keep you up to date on any changes,” he said.

To contact Enniscorthy gardai directly, the phone number is 053 924 2580.