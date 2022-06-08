Petition sees rural road tarred after 40 year long wait

Grace Downes, Tallaught and Cathy Kinsella, Garrycullen who organised a petition to have their road re-surfaced as it had not been done in 50 years.

TWO women organised a petition during lockdown to have the road from St Leonards to Taulaght re-surfaced as it had not been done in 40 years, have expressed their delight at achieving their goal after a lengthy battle.

Grace Downes, Taulaght and Cathy Kinsella, Garrycullen said they campaigned for the works to be carried out on the L8108 St Leonards’ Cross to Taulaght Cross, over three years.

They said around 100 people use the rad daily, adding that it hadn’t been resurfaced for over 40 years, leading to major issues for drivers, especially following heavy rainfalls.

Thanks to the support of local residents the ladies managed to get a terrific response and the petition, got the project over the line.