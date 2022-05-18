Wexford

Straight Talking Pete’s feelings put to the test as Vardy case highlights society's shortcomings

Simon Bourke

Rebekah Vardy had certainly not earned the right to laugh at Peter Andre’s appendage, but she did it anyway.

Wasn’t it much better when men didn’t have feelings and only cried when their county won an All-Ireland? When they expressed love and affection by punching one another in the face, traded insults instead of compliments, and operated a strict no-touching policy? Those were the best days. You knew where you stood then. The odd time, if you were high on life, full of drink, and feeling a bit bashful, you might tell someone they were sound, but you’d regret it the next day, flush red in embarrassment the next time you saw them.

It’s different now though. At some point they moved the goalposts. Men, other men, acquired feelings, got all emotional and sensitive. Not only that, they started hugging; each other. They hugged, shook hands for longer than was comfortable, and spoke openly about how they felt. 

