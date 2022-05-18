Wasn’t it much better when men didn’t have feelings and only cried when their county won an All-Ireland? When they expressed love and affection by punching one another in the face, traded insults instead of compliments, and operated a strict no-touching policy? Those were the best days. You knew where you stood then. The odd time, if you were high on life, full of drink, and feeling a bit bashful, you might tell someone they were sound, but you’d regret it the next day, flush red in embarrassment the next time you saw them.

It’s different now though. At some point they moved the goalposts. Men, other men, acquired feelings, got all emotional and sensitive. Not only that, they started hugging; each other. They hugged, shook hands for longer than was comfortable, and spoke openly about how they felt.

It was a disconcerting time for us old schoolers. It made us nervous and shifty. I would eye my pals up, wondering if I should go over and hold them, tell them how much they meant to me, maybe even have a little cry. No-one knew how to behave, knew what was allowed and what would be frowned upon. And so, after a moment’s consideration, we went back to slagging one another, avoiding physical contact and hoping that laughing at their jokes showed how much we loved them.

But not everyone has resisted these changes in society. Some men, some grown men, have developed all kinds of feelings, got incredibly prissy and high-maintenance. All men know that the first rule of friendship and fraternity is focusing on someone’s physical disadvantages and ruthlessly exposing them. If a person is a little tubby then it’s pointed out, savagely and repeatedly. If a person can’t for the life of them get a girlfriend then they are reminded of it daily, routinely. And, if someone’s hairline is in a bit of bother, if it’s retreating faster than the Italian army in World War II then that poor sod is going to get the full gamut, all the names, until he either has a nervous breakdown or heads off to Turkey to get new follicles stitched into his skull.

Some lads though, they just can’t take the slagging, can’t take a joke. In these instances you back down and apologise, promise never to say anything mean again, wait until they’ve calmed down and then resume the hectoring. It’s a healthy system and ensures a strong sense of camaraderie among the troops. However, that system only applies to those who exist within it. Should anyone else, say an employer, try to muscle in on the action, then we have a problem.

Having been fired from his job of 24 years, Mr Tony Finn took his employer the British Bung Company to a workplace tribunal. In addition to filing for unfair dismissal, he accused a former supervisor of sexual harassment for calling him a “bald c***” during an argument. And the judging panel agreed with him, reasoning that because baldness primarily affects men this insult was a “violation of the claimant’s dignity” and “created an intimidating environment for him”.

Mercifully I still have a relatively full head of hair so I can’t empathise with Mr Finn’s plight, but I fully support his fight for justice. Unless his boss was part of his inner circle then he simply had no right to poke fun at his baldness, that’s a right which has to be earned. This applies to all those who aren’t close friends, family members or long-suffering partners.

Rebekah Vardy had certainly not earned the right to laugh at Peter Andre’s appendage following their tryst in the early 2000s. She did it anyway, and did it on a national scale. By operating outside of the law, inviting herself to be part of the game she had no right to play, she brought great shame on Pete and his loved ones, shame which was relived last week when the story was revived for the delectation of a London High Court.

Understandably, Pete’s feelings were hurt and he took to social media to defend himself, pointing out that if the roles were reversed and a man made fun of a women’s anatomy all hell would break loose. Personally, I preferred it when he responded to rumours of his shortcomings by comparing his manhood to a Sky remote, now that’s a proper comeback.