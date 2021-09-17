Peter McVerry Trust cycle sets a course for Wexford this weekend

Fr Peter McVerry and Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, ahead of this year's cycle.

The 32nd Peter McVerry Trust Wexford Cycle takes place this weekend.

Kicking off at the UCD Bowl in Dublin at 7 a.m. on Saturday (September 18), the cycle route will pass through Wicklow before joining the old N11 and steering a course for Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford town.

Supporters will be able to cheer on the participants as they pass through Gorey, Camolin, Ferns, Enniscorthy and Oylegate.

There will be a number of scheduled stops during the day, with the cyclists expected to arrive in Enniscorthy from 1 p.m. and in Wexford town from 1.30 p.m.

The event will culminate with a celebratory barbecue at Clayton Whites Hotel from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Wexford County Council has advised that Abbey Street in Wexford town will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to facilitate the welcome home event and diversions will be signposted.

The Peter McVerry Trust Wexford Cycle was originally started by four UCD students to support the work of Fr Peter McVerry. It is one of Ireland's longest running charity events and, this year, will see over 200 people take part.

For more information, visit pmvtrust.ie/wexford-cycle-2021