Permission sought for Castle Street development in Enniscorthy

A planning application has been lodged with Wexford County Council with regard to a proposed development at No.4 Castle Street, Enniscorthy.

The building in question is the former home of Wexford Mental Health services in Enniscorthy and prior to that was the office of well known Garahy’s Solicitors.

The application was submitted to the local authority by NYN Property Ltd. and makes provision for the change of use from retail and office use to retail and residential, consisting of six, self-contained, residential accommodation units and modifications to previously approved plans.

The application makes provision for the demolition of a first floor bathroom over a courtyard side entrance and the reconstruction of a new entrance lobby.

It will also involve partitioning of the existing stairs at first floor level with fire safety requirements throughout.

The proposed works will also include alterations to a courtyard mews structure, partial demolition of a metal sheeted pitched roof return and replacement with a slate roof finish addition of a dormer roof and window to the first floor pitched roof of the existing mews building.

The application also references the proposed construction of three metal balconies and the demolition of an existing oil tank enclosure and replacement of windows to a rear courtyard extension.

Steps to a basement level entrance will also be reconstructed and hard and soft landscaping to the courtyard along with ancillary site services will also be included in the works.

The planning application also noted the proposed works will be done to a protected structure and in addition to Wexford County Council the application was also notified to development applications unit of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and to the Heritage Council.