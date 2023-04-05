Permission is granted for expansion at Tombrack NS

PLANNING permission has been granted for a major extension to Tombrack National School which will include an additional mainstream classroom.

The local authority gave the thumbs up to the proposed development on March 29, with the application having been submitted to Wexford County Council in early February.

The new extension will also include a special educational needs (SEN) base and associated and auxiliary accommodation.

The sewerage system in the school will also be upgraded to a new treatment plant system and the works will also include upgrading of the existing entrance.

Minister James Browne welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted for the project and he expressed delight that it will expand the facilites available to staff and pupils

In welcoming the approval, Min Browne commended the school community for their “great work in making progress with their application to expand their school”.

“The design of the extension will complement the existing building while also enhancing the school’s ability to deliver education, particularly through the specialist special educational needs base,” he said.

“I wish principal Elaine Gahan and the board of management continued success in their work in progressing their application,” he added.

He also said he will continue to work with the Minister for Education to prioritise the delivery of the school’s extension.