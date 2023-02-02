Permanent TSB opens for business in Enniscorthy

The former Ulster Bank premises in Rafter St., Enniscorthy, has been taken over by PTSB

PERMANENT TSB has opened up a new branch in Enniscorthy, in the former Ulster Bank building on Rafter Street.

The opening, which took place on Wednesday, January 1, is part of major nationwide expansion of the bank’s branch network following recent acquisition of 25 former Ulster Bank branches.

The Permanent TSB branch offers cash services in Enniscorthy and employs former Ulster Bank staff.

The band has invested €1m to provide continuity of service for Co. Wexford customers. The opening of the branch in Enniscorthy builds on Permanent TSB’s existing presence in Co. Wexford with branches in Gorey, Wexford town and New Ross. It’s also part of a major expansion from 75 to 98 branches across Ireland.

In addition to acquiring 25 per cent of the former Ulster Bank branches the expansion is part of PTSB’s broader acquisition of €6.2bn Ulster Bank performing non-tracker mortgages, its performing micro-SME business and entire Lombard asset finance business.

An investment of €1m has taken place in the Enniscorthy branch and the work includes the installation of new ATMs and IT equipment, and new signage and displays.

The branch will offer cash services and will be staffed by colleagues who worked there as Ulster Bank employees.

A spokesperson for PTSB said customers who wish to open accounts in the new branch can do so in person, by phone or online using Permanent TSB’s award-winning digital account opening process on their mobile app.

To coincide with the opening of the new branch and to facilitate people who wish to use it, Permanent TSB has updated its Ulster Bank Customer Support Hub – which can be accessed at www.permanenttsb.ie/ulsterbank – that is dedicated to supporting customers who wish to move their account to Permanent TSB.

Commenting on the opening in Enniscorthy, Eilis Mannion, Permanent TSB’s Head of Growth & Performance for the south east region, said: “I am incredibly proud that we have now opened the new Permanent TSB branch in Enniscorthy. This is a really significant moment as we reinforce our commitment to supporting Co. Wexford customers, in person, in their own communities.”

Ms Mannion said there is a “fantastic team of experienced colleagues in place who are ready to offer both new and existing customers a very warm welcome, great service and, most importantly, competition and choice in meeting their personal and business banking needs”.

It’s expected that PTSB will carry out additional refurbishment works in Enniscorthy over the coming months which will result in the branch being closed for approximately two to three weeks.