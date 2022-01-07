People of Wexford ‘let down badly’ by lack of sufficient Met Éireann flood warning

AS councillors looked at the toll taken by Christmas Day flooding across Co Wexford, considerable frustration was directed towards Met Éireann. A number of elected reps felt that the national meteorological service completely failed to give adequate warning of the level of rainfall that was headed for the model county, with devastating consequences as people’s homes and businesses were destroyed.

On Christmas Eve, a status yellow rainfall warning was issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with Met Éireann noting that “there’ll be a risk of spot flooding, so take care on the roads if travelling”. However, what followed would result in roads across Co Wexford being washed away and people needing to be rescued from their cars.

The Met Éireann warning estimated between 30mm and 50mm of rainfall over the course of Christmas Day. In actual fact, rainfall accumulations of 73mm (or nearly 3 inches) were detected in Bunclody, while a personal rainfall station in Mulrankin recorded an unbelievable 90mm. Meanwhile, although somewhat lower than these figures, the official weather station at Johnstown Castle still saw the highest accumulation of rainfall in 24 hours in the 81 years it’s been in existence with 58.9mm.

Speaking of Met Éireann’s yellow warning, Director of Services Carolyne Godkin said: “It was considered the correct call at the time. We saw significant and intense rainfall throughout Christmas morning. The last time Johnstown Castle weather station saw anything like this was 1947 with 56mm recorded in 24 hours.”

While it was acknowledged that the weather is naturally unpredictable, many councillors were frustrated that the people of Wexford weren’t given better warning of what was to come and the opportunity to prepare. They felt that and orange or red warning would have been more than justified. It was noted that the first some people knew of a weather alert was when they awoke to find Christmas presents floating around their sitting rooms.

Showing coverage of the floods in the local media, Director of Services Eamonn Hore said: “Met Éireann have said the warning was appropriate. The headlines would make you wonder if it was appropriate."

Cathaoirleach of the Enniscorthy Municipal District Cathal Byrne said: “I feel that Met Éireann have badly let us down. We weren’t sufficiently prepared and then we were left scrambling to respond. I mean, three inches of rain in 12 hours on Christmas Day shows just how unsatisfactory their warning was.”

Cllr Byrne’s sentiments were echoed by Labour councillor George Lawlor.

"One word is key in situations like this – ‘preparedness’,” he said. “We didn’t get a chance to prepare. We were let down badly. What should have been a red alert wasn’t indicated as that. I suppose the lesson is that going forward, we need to expect the unexpected.”

The council officials, however, stressed generally the do try to expect the unexpected. It was noted that a Major Emergency Planning & Preparedness Meeting had taken place just before the Christmas break on December 21 and in the wake of the flooding there were further debrief meetings on St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

"Our staff are trained to expect the unexpected,” Council Chief Executive Tom Enright said. “That’s why we met on December 21, just in case there were any incidents over the Christmas break. I’m not sure too much more could have been done even with a better warning. No amount of sandbags would’ve kept back the level of flooding we saw.”