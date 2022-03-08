People Newspapers and South East Radio coming together to spearhead Day of Support for Ukraine

People throughout the county of Wexford are urged to change their county colours from purple and gold to the blue and yellow of Ukraine this Wednesday, March 9, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

People Newspapers and South East Radio are coming together to provide platforms for people throughout the county who want to make their voices heard on the crisis in Europe.

The Day of Support for the people of Ukraine will take place this Wednesday, March 9 in Wexford but other counties are also invited to take part.

People throughout the Model County and beyond will be invited to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag in their homes, schools and businesses.

It can be a simple hand drawn flag, some coloured balloons, changing their social media posts or whatever people wish.

Through our websites and social media, we will promote details of the Red Cross and the UNHCR donation lines, and the locations of various events and collections points that are being organised throughout the county.

Group Editor of People Newspapers, Darragh Clifford, said the events in Ukraine have shocked the entire world, and the people of Wexford are responding with generosity and compassion.

“There is a real sense of community across County Wexford this week as people come together to do what they can to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine,” said Mr Clifford.

“People Newspapers and South East Radio coming together to highlight the fantastic work that is being done right across the county, and share some of the heart-breaking yet inspiring stories of Ukrainians living in Wexford.

“We must do all we can to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need,” said Mr Clifford.

To show your support display the Ukrainian colours and share the hashtag #WexfordStandsWithUkraine