Peggy Walsh Award will unearth local female cinematographers

Screen Wexford has launched a new award which seeks to find and support local female cinematographer. The Peggy Walsh Award for Female Camera Talent is named after the 98-year-old New Ross woman whose footage of John F. Kennedy’s visit to Ireland was screened at this year’s Kennedy Summer School. The previously unseen footage was just part of a rich archive of film Peggy shot on Super 8 ceggymera throughout the 50s and 60s and Screen Wexford hope that this award will unearth the next generation of camerawomen in the county.

Announced at its annual showcase at Wexford Arts Centre, the Peggy Walsh Award is just one of a number of exciting initiatives Screen Wexford has in store for 2022. Immersive Wexford will bring “cutting-edge, state-of-the-art training in the rapidly expanding field of virtual reality and virtual production– all of which in different ways are making an important contribution to our evolving industry,” said Film and Television Coordinator for Screen Wexford, Linda Curtin. “These new disciplines are really a new frontier in art and entertainment, also in education and training.”

Advising the audience to keep an eye on Screen Wexford’s new website for further details of both these initiatives, Linda then unveiled said website and it’s new design. “Although it’s taken a lot of work and we’re very proud of it, we are right at the start of what the website is going to deliver in terms of both showcasing the county to incoming productions through its locations database along with presenting the services and resources that we have to offer, but also in connecting up people who want to work in film and television and functioning as an information hub and training platform to support and promote our local filmmakers,” she said.

In addition to outlining its plans for 2022, the showcase was an opportunity for all at Screen Wexford to reflect on what has been a busy and fruitful 2021. Earlier in the year it awarded bursaries to three local film-making teams and the fruits of their labour were premiered in front of an expectant audience. The first of the three films was Samsara an animation by Jonathan Murphy and Mirona Mara, a collaborative duo working locally out of Light and Shadow studios. Some 15,000 charcoal drawings were made to create the full 11 minutes and 11 seconds of animation. They worked with local musician The Man Whom, Ian Doyle, on scoring the piece.

That was followed by a trailer for Joanne Heffernan and Rob Tyrell’s upcoming film Halted a short documentary project about the lives of traveller women in Wexford which explores the everyday lives of a community with little mainstream representation. The final film on show was Sonny, Mammy and Patch the Dog a dark comedy by Sinead O’Quigley, Richard Deering and Adam Hart.

Explaining its premise, Sinead said, “Sonny lives a simple life, along with his beloved Mammy and Patch the dog. They are his rock, his reason for living and the centre of his universe. Once a death hits his family however, Sonny is forced to try to stitch his life back to normal any way he can.”

After the screenings Linda paid tribute to all those involved in producing these locally-shot films. “I just want to say a personal thanks to all of you who worked so hard on the course and produced such extraordinary work in a very short period of time,” she said. “Also a big thanks to Teach Solais who sponsored the equipment for the shoots and of course mentor Conor Morrissey who worked with the drama and documentary teams.”

Linda then highlighted the work of all those who took part in Screen Wexford’s ‘Remixing the Archive’ programme. Ran in October in collaboration with Make Film History and Screen Skills Ireland this workshop gave ambitious early stage career filmmakers and artists the opportunity to engage with the enormous untapped potential of archive film. and to learn to integrate it into their films, with the help of mentors Irina Maldea and Brendan Culletton. The students Rachel Moloney, Olywn Lee, Zoe Nolan, Emily Rose Nulty, George Leslie, Karolina Kraus McKenna, Karmel Daly, Han Murphy, and Terence White worked with footage from celebrated Irish and UK film archives that include the BBC, the IFI, NI Screen and the BFI to create their own films.