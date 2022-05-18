Pedestrianisation moves a step closer in New Ross

Quay Street has been identified as the likely street to be pedestrianised.

There was a huge response to plans to pedestrianise a section of New Ross town, with a final decision due to be reached on the selected area in July.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal district meeting, area manager Mick McCormack said public consultation on the pedestrianisation in New Ross town closed the previous day after a four-week period with around 80 submissions.

“We will now collate the findings and bring to the members for a decision in the next few months,” he said.

Cllr Pat Barden said New Ross businesspeople should have the biggest say on the area. Cllr Michael Whelan echoed his remarks.

Mr McCormack said: “We have always said they are a key part to it as it does affect their business, but it’s a wider issue including for members of the public and all users of the town.”

He said County Wexford Chamber has been approached to determine what its members would prefer, adding that the indication the council got a few months ago was that there was a positive feeling about some pedestrianisation from businesspeople. “It will essentially come down to ye six after you consider the reports. It will be discussed in July. There are huge implications for businesses here.”