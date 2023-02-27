Pedestrian safety at risk in fast-growing Wexford village due to a lack of investment in lighting and footpaths

A large crowd turned out in Castlebridge Community Centre for a public meeting on the neglect of the village.

A lack of lighting and footpaths in Castlebridge County Wexford is endangering pedestrian safety and stopping people from accessing local amenities.

Residents have complained that their ever-growing village has been overlooked while smaller areas populations in County Wexford have enjoyed bigger investment and improvements.

Over 70 Castlebridge residents shared their experiences of pedestrian safety at a participative community development meeting, organised by Castlebridge Community Development Co-Op and supported by Wexford Local Development.

The aim is to develop a campaign to improve safety and movement for everyone in the community.

Community Co-Op chairperson Paul O’Brien said he was encouraged by the turn-out, the age range and geographic spread of those who attended and the energy and interest that people brought to the event.

‘There are big ticket items to be worked on in the village like Castlebridge House and Conservatory and the promotion of local retail and services but appropriate footpaths and street lighting are fundamental first steps and overdue”, he said.

" Before anything else, everyone in our community needs to feel happy to move safely around our village, no matter what our age or ability”.

“Castlebridge is now a town of 2000 people and is experiencing growth and development without the associated infrastructure that is required.”

Residents used maps to pin point where they live and discussed their movements around Castlebridge, outlining problems that they encounter with footpaths and lighting. Each group gave feedback to the meeting on the issues raised.

The consensus was that Castlebridge is a village that experiences heavy traffic and community amenities are not being accessed as they are difficult to get to, due to the priority given to traffic.

There is an excellent bus service through the village but some people don’t avail of the service if they have to walk to or from the bus in the dark.

There are lamp posts along connecting footpaths that still remain empty 20 years after they were installed.

"Castlebridge reads the paper, we see improvements and large investment in areas of much smaller populations around Wexford”, said Paul O’ Brien.

"The frustration at the lack of visible investment in Castlebridge was a theme that echoed recent calls in the County Council Chamber.”

The meeting called for a radical plan for Castlebridge that is drafted with people in mind, not traffic.

Acknowledging that some footpath repairs have been carried out in the past year, he said however that the meeting heard testimonies from residents who want to connect with services and amenities but the pedestrian infrastructure still doesn’t exist for that to happen easily or safely.

One new resident spoke emotionally of her frustration at not being able to meet more people because her mobility scooter encounters obstacles around the village and the traffic makes it impossible to navigate safely.

It is felt that Castlebridge would greatly benefit from the support of a county engineer, disability officer and the Active Travel team who have the expertise to provide design solutions to enhance the area’s potential as a place to live, play and work.

Wexford Borough District councillors have pledged their support to the Castlebridge campaign and promised to attend a follow-up meeting at the end of March when the the Community Development Co-Op will present a packate of improvement priorities based on the recommendations of the first residents’ meeting.

Photos and videos of problem points around Castlebridge will be submitted to the Community Development Co-op to outline local stories at the next meeting.

Further submissions can be sent to castlebridgeco.op@gmail.com. The Co-Op chair said the community of Castlebridge is organised and aims to be proactive in seeking village improvements but after such a long period of being passed over, it now wants to see real commitment and action.