Pedestrian laneway in Enniscorthy to close during resurfacing works

There will be no pedestrian access between Rafter Street and the old Dunne's car park for the duration of the works.

To facilitate resurfacing works on the alleyway linking Rafter Street to the old Dunne’s car park on Parnell Road, in Enniscorthy, access to the lane will be closed off from Monday, September 26, to Friday, October 14, inclusive.

Wexford County Council has said no pedestrian or vehicular access to the alleyway will be facilitated for the duration of the works and pedestrian detours will be in place.

The works are also weather dependent and because of that the proposed start and completion date may be subject to change.

The local authority offered apologies for any inconvenience caused.