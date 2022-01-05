PCR testing system branded ‘a fiasco’ as even GP referrals left waiting nearly a week for appointments

THE HSE system for PCR testing continues to be completely overwhelmed today (Wednesday), with people now completely unable to access the online booking system to secure a slot at either the Wexford or New Ross test centres. Currently, the HSE website crashes and provides an error message when you get to the stage of selecting your nearest test centre.

Previously, receiving a referral from a GP seemed to be the best way of securing a test, however, even that avenue now seems somewhat closed in the face of unprecedented demand. One Wexford town based GP revealed that some patients referred from her practice on December 30 had still yet to receive an appointment slot for a Covid-19 test, nearly a week on.

Commenting on case numbers, Dr Grainne Pinaqui of The Faythe Medical Centre took to social media to say: “This is massive underestimation. Many patients referred by our practice for PCR test on 30/12 still haven’t received a text of appointment yet today. The system is broken.”

In some cases, people awaiting a PCR test will have finished their period of isolation by the time an appointment comes through.

In a bid to relieve some of the pressure on the Covid-19 testing system, people symptomatic people aged between four and 39 are asked to only book a PCR test when they have a positive antigen test. Antigen tests can be ordered online via the HSE and if any of them return a positive result, the advice is to proceed to book a PCR test and continue to self-isolate.

However, most people now seeking PCR testing have already returned positive antigen tests at this stage and the system still remains unable to cope with the demand. Many people have voiced their frustrations that they’re rapidly coming up on required ten day isolation period without actually getting an appointment, having logged onto the HSE website in the middle of the night and early hours of the morning in the hopes of picking up any appointment slots that might be available. One major cause for concern is that the Covid recovery cert is only available following a positive PCR.

Meanwhile, with demand so high, chemists and supermarkets across Co Wexford have begun to see a scarcity of home antigen tests, as the public scrambles to buy them up in the absence of any other way of detecting the presence of the virus.

Currently in isolation himself and awaiting a result from his PCR test, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan believes that senior management of the HSE has let the public down by not sufficiently ramping up testing capacity.

"I think the whole PCR testing system has been a joke from the very start,” he said. “It’s one calamity after another. Even with the opening of the New Ross test centre; two days before it opened people were booking on tests for a centre that didn’t yet exist and it was sending them to a GAA complex in Athlone. They didn’t know what to do.”

Cllr Sheehan says that he had been in touch with HSE managers locally as well as the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in the past week about the strains on the system, but noted that things were particularly bad around New Year’s Eve.

"The lack of availability of testing effectively resulted in the Caredoc system being brought down as well,” he said. “I had a couple with a sick three week old baby who spent nine hours trying to get through to Caredoc in Wexford town. Both of them were testing positive for Covid so they couldn’t attend A&E. I had to get onto the Minister straight away and say ‘look, someone needs to sort this out before someone dies’.”

Cllr Sheehan has major concerns that decisions regarding Covid-19 are now being made off the back of data that is now completely inaccurate.

"I don’t believe the figures we’re now seeing daily for positive cases,” he said. “I would say they are wide of the mark by a factor of three or four because there’s a lot of people isolating at home and unable to access PCR testing that aren’t factored in. Difficult decisions are being made with these figures and I’d contend that they are completely inaccurate.

"The whole PCR thing has been a fiasco. I’m amazed that senior managers in the HSE didn’t cop this. Testing was the area that we needed to ramp up the most and it’s the area that we’re the weakest. The vaccine and booster roll-outs have been great, but testing is a disaster.”

Cllr Sheehan contends that there’s still the capacity to ramp testing up further and place test centres in every major town by drafting in organisations like the Order of Malta and the Civil Defence.