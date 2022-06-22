Pavillion room open to public in New Ross

The Community Room in Pearse Park is open for meetings, at no charge.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Mick McCormack said: “We have carried out renovations to the community meeting room in the pavilion in the town park. This room can be used by organisations or groups within the town or district who are looking for a venue for meetings.”

A number of groups have already started using the room and if any other groups wish to avail of this room they can contact the team in the Tholsel to arrange access to this facility.