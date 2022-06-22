Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.9°C Dublin

Pavillion room open to public in New Ross

Mick McCormack Town manager, Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy and Sean Whelan town gardener. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
9/6/2022 Park pavilion meeting room. From left; Sean Whelan town gardener, Mick McCormack Town manager and Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

Close

Mick McCormack Town manager, Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy and Sean Whelan town gardener. Photo; Mary Browne

Mick McCormack Town manager, Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy and Sean Whelan town gardener. Photo; Mary Browne

9/6/2022 Park pavilion meeting room. From left; Sean Whelan town gardener, Mick McCormack Town manager and Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy. Photo; Mary Browne

9/6/2022 Park pavilion meeting room. From left; Sean Whelan town gardener, Mick McCormack Town manager and Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy. Photo; Mary Browne

/

Mick McCormack Town manager, Cathaoirleach Bridin Murphy and Sean Whelan town gardener. Photo; Mary Browne

newrossstandard

David Looby

The Community Room in Pearse Park is open for meetings, at no charge.

Speaking at the New Ross Municipal District meeting, area manager Mick McCormack said: “We have carried out renovations to the community meeting room in the pavilion in the town park. This room can be used by organisations or groups within the town or district who are looking for a venue for meetings.”

A number of groups  have already started using the room and if any other groups wish to avail of this room they can contact the team in the Tholsel to arrange access to this facility.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy