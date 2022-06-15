Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Patron times in Enniscorthy

St Aidan's Cathedral Expand

Close

St Aidan's Cathedral

St Aidan's Cathedral

St Aidan's Cathedral

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THE annual patrons in the Enniscorthy area will take place on the following dates and times.

St Mary’s Cemetery and Enniscorthy cemetery children’s patron, will he held on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Cherryorchard graveyard patron will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. while the Presentation Convent patron will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The patron in St Aidan’s Cathedral will take place after 10 a.m. mass in the cathedral on Sunday, August 14.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The patrons in St Mary’s and Enniscocorthy cemeteries will also take place on Sunday, August 14, at 3 p.m.

Privacy