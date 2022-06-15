Patron times in Enniscorthy

THE annual patrons in the Enniscorthy area will take place on the following dates and times.

St Mary’s Cemetery and Enniscorthy cemetery children’s patron, will he held on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m.

Cherryorchard graveyard patron will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. while the Presentation Convent patron will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The patron in St Aidan’s Cathedral will take place after 10 a.m. mass in the cathedral on Sunday, August 14.

The patrons in St Mary’s and Enniscocorthy cemeteries will also take place on Sunday, August 14, at 3 p.m.