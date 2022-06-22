Patients told to expect ‘long waiting times’ at Wexford General Hospital

Patients presenting at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) have been told to expect “significant delays” as the emergency department deals with an increasing amount of Covid-19 cases. In a statement released this afternoon, Gearóid Rennicks of the Ireland East Hospital Group said members of the public should consider all other care options before attending WGH.

“Like all hospitals across the country the emergency department in Wexford General Hospital is extremely busy," said Mr Rennicks. “Patients are being admitted with both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 related illnesses. Also, the number of in-patients with Covid-19 is increasing. If you attend the Emergency Department and do not need urgent treatment, Wexford General Hospital regrets that there will be significant delays and long waiting times.

“Please consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services. As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first. Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance. Thank you for your cooperation and support for our staff who are working incredibly hard during this challenging time.”