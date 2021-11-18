‘Path now clear’ for sale of Dun Mhuire to Wexford County Council after government ends pursuit of arts grant

THE biggest obstacle standing in the way of Wexford County Council completing its purchase of the Dun Mhuire Theatre on South Main Street has been removed, after the Department of Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media agreed to end its pursuit of the return of a grant paid to the Parish Hall some 15 years ago.

Recently it emerged that there was a dispute between the Parish and the Department over the arts grant, which was paid to the Parish Hall in exchange for its use while the National Opera House was being constructed. Minister for Arts Catherine Martin TD had supposedly demanded the return of over €120,000 from the sale of the iconic Wexford building, as a result of the parish not fulfilling the terms of a deal which stated the hall should be available for arts and culture events for 25 years. It was written into the original deal that the grant would have to be paid back if the building was sold in the interim.

Read More

Last week, officials from Wexford County Council expressed their frustration over delays on the vendor’s side, having agreed terms to purchase the building.

"The council had negotiated the purchase of the building from the parish around 18 months ago,” Director of Services Tony Larkin said. “The church hasn't moved things on from their side in terms of the contracts etc. Principally, I’m told that this is because of the grant issue, at least that’s my understanding. I’ve expressed our frustration to the parish at the length of time that this is taking and made them aware that we want this to be resolved.”

Yesterday, the council’s purchase of the building took a huge step closer to being completed as negotiations between the Parish and the Department of Arts came to a successful conclusion. A statement from the parish said: “The diocese and the parish concluded its negotiations with the Department on Tuesday - and after a favourable hearing by the officials - a decision to waive the amortised value was taken at government level.

“This concludes lengthy - and very detailed engagement - with the Department by the Diocesan Trust, and the path is now clear for the sale to proceed. Gratitude is expressed to government officials and to Minister James Browne TD and Paul Kehoe TD for their representations on behalf of the parish, the Trust and the people of Wexford town.”