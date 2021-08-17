Parole Board will put victims first 

MINISTER of State in the Department of Justice James Browne TD has said the establishment of the new Parole Board and the commencement of the Parole Act will put victims first.

Minister Browne said the purpose of the act is to place the parole process on a statutory footing and establish an independent, statutory Parole Board, to decide on parole applications.

The Parole Act sets out clear and transparent criteria for how the Board will reach its decisions, which will be independent of any current Minister for Justice.

‘I am very pleased to see my department commence the Parole Act and establish a new Parole Board,’ said Minister Browne.

‘For the first time in the history of the state the parole process is now on a statutory footing,’ he added.

He said an important change in the legislation is with regard to the length of time life sentence prisoners will remain behind bars until they are eligible to be considered for parole.

‘Following the commencement of the Act on July 30, the time which must be served by a life-sentence prisoner before being considered for parole has now increased to 12 years,’ said Minister Browne.

Up to now, life-sentence prisoners could be considered for parole after serving just seven years behind bars.

‘This change puts victims and their families first and is a positive change to our justice system,’ said Minister Browne.

‘The new independent Parole Board will serve our justice system well with experienced members now in place,’ he added.

Minister Browne went on to comment that the news represented a positive day in modernising the justice system throughout Ireland.