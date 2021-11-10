Parking solutions sought to deal with 400 per cent increase in freight traffic at Rosslare Europort

A 400 per cent increase in the number of trucks travelling in and out of Rosslare Europort is causing sleepless nights for those living in the local area.

Deputy Verona Murphy is calling on the Office of Public Works (OPW) to make available, in part, the Customs Post parking facilities at Rosslare Europort to “alleviate and manage the freight traffic congestion issues at the Port”.

"Presently there is no parking management plan in place at Rosslare and we have occasions now where the lorries are having to park up on the roadside or in the villages of Rosslare Harbour and Kilrane which is causing grave concerns and issues for local residents,” she said.

“I am calling on the OPW to open up their new Customs facilities which is regularly empty and is readily capable of facilitating parking for well more than the number of trucks that will need parking facilities at any one time. The site is underused and is the ideal solution to the current freight traffic issues in the area by simply cordoning off an area for overflow parking and encompassing the current toilet facilities which are available to drivers when in Customs Control. This would be the ideal secondary use of a facility paid for by the taxpayer, giving double bang for the buck as they say and most importantly, addressing a very serious road safety issue.

"I have also communicated the issues with the NRA (National Roads Authority) and await their response,” added the deputy.

Deputy Murphy’s comments follow the recent Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) meeting, where Councillor Ger Carthy said people in Rosslare Harbour, Greenore Point and St Martin’s were having to endure trucks parked near their property with fridges running throughout the night and suggested Wexford County Council (WCC) rent land to accommodate the heavy goods vehicles.

“There’s a 350-400 per cent increase in truck activity in the Europort, and the locals are having to put up with trucks being parked for hours on end waiting to get to the port, this is down to poor planning by WCC,” he said. “We spent nearly €500,000 on the dump in Barntown and it might have been used a handful of times, we have thousands of tonnes of tarmac out there and nowhere to park the trucks in the Europort.”

Cllr Carthy said he was “shot down” when he had previously suggested WCC rent land to accommodate the trucks. “Now we have trucks with nowhere to park them overnight and it’s becoming a major issue, we need to have a report on how we’re going to deal with this going forward,” he said.

At the same RMD meeting Councillor Lisa McDonald cited the dangers faced by motorists at “four or five access points” to the M11 and said many motorists were having to “put their lives in their hands every time they go out onto it”. Backing Cllr McDonald’s claims, Deputy Murphy said she had addressed this issue with Mr.Peter Walsh, the CEO of the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and invited him down to Rosslare to “assess the M11 road safety issues himself”.