Park and Ride bus service for older people attending senior football semi-finals in Wexford Park next Sunday

Park and Ride facilities will be available on Sunday next for older people attending football semi-finals in Wexford Park.

Wexford GAA have teamed up with Wexford County Council’s Age Friendly Programme, Wexford Local Link and Wexford Bus to arrange a return Park & Ride service from the County Hall in Carricklawn to Chadwicks Wexford Park for Senior Football Semi-Final games on Sunday next, October 9.

The service is specifically for older people and their carers to help make their attendance at the GAA matches accessible and hassle-free as finding parking within easy walking distance of Wexford Park can be a problem on days when there are big crowds.

Transport will be provided from the County Hall car park to Wexford Park from 1pm on Sunday with a return shuttle bus running after both games which are scheduled to start at 2pm and 4pm.

Those wishing to avail of the service are advised to park at Wexford County Council headquarters where they will be directed to available buses.

Wexford County Council has acknowledged the hard work and support of its own staff and the staff of Local Link, Wexford Bus and Wexford GAA in making the service possible.