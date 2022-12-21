Parishioners angry over reduction in their local mass options in Enniscorthy

PARISHIONERS in the St Senan's area of Enniscorthy have expressed concern over the reduction in mass times available to them with particular concern being expressed over the fact morning mass times have been curtailed.

Speaking to this newspaper, one resident in the area, Paddy Gahan, said what compounds the problem is the fact that most of the people affected by the reduced mass services are elderly and that inhibits their ability to get to mass on Saturday evenings.

“I can only speak for the union of parishes that are around here and that would be St Senan’s, St Aidan’s, Marshalstown and Courtnacuddy,” said Paddy.

"I suppose St Senan's is the one that affects me more than the rest because of where I live,” he added.

Paddy said everyone knows there is a scarity of priests and that it’s an issue that has been increasing for some time. Educated in St Peter’s College, Paddy has many friends within the priesthood from his time in school and as a man of faith he has great respect for the church and for priests in general.

However, he said that the notice that most people got of reduction in mass times was “one Saturday night from the alter” when his local priest informed parishioners there would be no more morning mass and that mass would only be celebrated in evening times and on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

“The rest go to the Cathedral,”, said Paddy.

“We were told we would have a meeting and that everything would be discussed and what the break up was but it never happened,” he added.

However, around a month after parishioners were informed of the changes the Bishop called a meeting in the Shannon

"It all comes down to money at the end of the day because the church is losing money," said Paddy.

“All money from the four parishes now goes to the Cathedral and it’s divided up then between them from there but the Cathedral gets the bulk of it,” he added.

He said that as “the mother church” that’s the one that has to be looked after but that the other churches and parishes are paying the price for it.

“We had a priest in the Shannon, there were two priests in the Cathedral and one in Marshalstown,” said Paddy.

“The priest in Marshalstown retired, which a lot more of my friends will be doing because they are overworked,” he added. He said he aware of priests who plan to retire within the next year-and-a-half because there is too much of a workload being placed on them.

He also commented that it’s not just his own local area that’s been affected by change an said: “Oylegate-Glenbrien, Crossabeg, Ballymurn and Screen are gone together now as well.”

“All of the parishes are being put into groups of fours and fives,” said Paddy.

However, with regard to the situation in St Senan’s parish, he said the parishioners were informed that a request was made from Paris for a priest which resulted in one local member of the clergy being seconded over there.

“We have a scarcity of priests here and we're giving them away, that’s ridiculous,” said Paddy, who added: “The parish then argued that with two priests and a retired Bishop who does a lot of work in St Aidan’s parish, and a deacon, then why take the priest out of St Senan’s and put him in Marshalstown when they could have taken one of the priests out of the cathedral into Marshalstown and then have one in the Cathedral and one in the Shannon.”

"That would been a priest in each area and the retired bishop would also be there to give a hand as well,” said Paddy.

However, he said parishioners received no answer from Bishop Nash to that question when he had a meeting with them around a month after they were informed of the changes in St Senan’s.

Paddy also said there is real fear among parishioners that St Senan’s Church will be closed, along with some of the other smaller rural churches in the surrounding areas, with a view to selling them off.

“There is a real fear that St Senan’s and Courtnacuddy and going to closed down and put up for sale within the next four or five years,” said Paddy.

“There are 96 churches in the Diocese of Ferns at the moment and half of them are going to be closed and sold off because there are no priests in them," he added.

"However, we met the bishop and we asked him out straight could we at least have two masses, as has been the case for years in St Senan’s,” Paddy continued.

“Since 1866, we have had mass in the Shannon chapel and we asked could we not at least two masses and let the cathedral have the rest of the morning masses and we d three night masses and let the cathedral do three night masses at 7 p.m. and we got no response to that either,” he said.

Another fact that’s compounding the concern and anger of parishioners is the age demographic of those mostly affected.

“A lot of our parishioner are old,” said Paddy.

"There used to be plenty of us going to mass there every morning at 10 a.m. and I’m 73, and I was the youngest,” he added.

“We are after losing them all because there are none of them going to the church anymore because they just can’t. They can’t go out at night.”

Paddy said some of the people involved are in their 80s and even some of them are in their 90s, so for them going out in the evening time especially at this time of the year is just not an option.

“They used to go all the time and years ago they had mass in the morning at 9 a.m. and we all used to go," he said.

“Then we all went at 10 a.m. and that suited everybody and we asked the bishop about it and while he didn’t say no to us, he said he would come back to us but he never did,” he added.

“The parish is annoyed, people are annoyed but it all comes down to money and selling them off and that’s going to happen.”

"There is a lot of discontent going around and nobody seems to give a continental about us old people,” said Paddy.

“We all knew the changes were coming, we knew the priests weren’t there, but it’s just we feel it was done without consultation.”

Paddy has spent his whole life in the parish and he said the area should have been able to have a parish council while every other parish in the diocese has one.

"When the bishop came he was surprised that we didn’t have a parish council but that’s why the Shannon took all the hit while the cathedral lost nothing,” said Paddy.

“We lost everything and that’s what is annoying the people because all we are asking for is on two mornings a week to have 10 a.m. mass in the morning or 10 a.m. mass on a Sunday and 9 a.m. mass on a Sunday,” he added.

“That’s all we wanted but we couldn't get it.”

When contacted about the issues raised by Paddy on behalf of the parishioners in St Senan's, Bishop Nash issued a statement outlining why some of the changes were necessary.

"A small team of priests is now providing service to a large pastoral area which includes three parishes, four churches, St. John’s Hospital and a nursing home,” said Bishop Nash.

“The current arrangement of masses is the best option that can be provided at the moment,” he added.

“My understanding is that the 7 p.m. mass in St. Senan’s is very well attended as it suits people who are working.”

The Bishop in his statement, issued on his behalf by the Diocesan communications representative, said: “There is a morning mass in the Cathedral and I’m sure that there are many people in Enniscorthy who would be only delighted to help anyone if they needed transport to this mass.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese also said there are no plans in place to sell of any of the churches in Enniscorthy or the surrounding areas.