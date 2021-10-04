Parenting talk offers advice on feeding the future

The latest in Wexford Library’s ‘Parenting Today’ series is entitled Feeding the Future: Breastfeeding Support in County Wexford and will be available to view online from Thursday, October 6 at 7 p.m. This video has been recorded to support breastfeeding parents in Co Wexford and to celebrate National Breastfeeding Week which takes place between October 1-7. It offers practical down to earth advice with a huge range of helpful information to guide you in accessing any support you need locally. The recording features Siobhán Sinnott HSE - Child Health Programme Development Officer, Stephanie Murray – Clinical Midwife Specialist in Lactation in Wexford General Hospital, Nuria Tasies- Domino midwife and Lactation Consultant in Wexford General Hospital, Alexandra Fenton- Breastfeeding Counsellor with Ciudiú, and breastfeeding parent Jenny Trout and her son Oisín.

The video can be accessed via a link on the Wexford Library Website from Thursday, October 7. Siobhan Sinnott said she is delighted to have worked with all involved in the video recording to “let people know of all the services that work together and are available in Wexford to support mothers to breastfeed”.

"Although it has been a challenging time for breastfeeding women and breastfeeding support services during the pandemic, the services adapted to the challenge to provide more virtual and online services to breastfeeding mothers,” Siobhan adds. “As we come out of the pandemic, face-to-face breastfeeding meetings have been given the go ahead to restart. La Leche League, Friends of Breastfeeding and Ciudiu all have plans to start face-to-face meetings while continuing virtual meetings also.”

Please see mychild.ie for information and support on breastfeeding and details of breastfeeding support group meetings. You can also check out these groups on Facebook and Instagram. In addition to these supports, HSE’s online breastfeeding service ask our expert is accessible through mychild.ie. La Leche League is hosting an outdoor meeting on Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. in the Cosy Cottage Cafe, Gorey. Pre booking is essential via private message on www.facebook.com/LaLecheLeagueArklowandEnniscorthy