Paddy scores big in Madrid Blind Golf Open event

Visually impaired golfer Patrick (Paddy) Power from Adamstown has returned from a sun-kissed golf tournament in Madrid, where he was assisted by Pat Barden.

“We had the Paddy Power scarf on the front of the buggy which got a lot of reaction,” said Paddy.

One of 25 competitors from across Europe, Paddy and Pat enjoyed a meet and greet celebration, a practice day on the greens ahead of The Spanish Blind Golf Open.

“We were playing with fully blind people too. It was a very good experience and I was happy with the score I got.”

Paddy, who lost his sight in his left eye last year after a retina tear, now needs an operation on his right eye.

He said he plans to compete in more competitions over the summer and is thankful to Pat for his assistance whenever called upon.