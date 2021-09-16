Wexford

Over €24,000 in cash seized at Rosslare Europort

Sniffer dog Flynn, which aided in the seizure of the cash.

Sniffer dog Flynn, which aided in the seizure of the cash.

Revenue officials have seized over €24,000 in cash in two separate incidents at Rosslare Europort this week.

On Thursday September 16, at a sitting of Gorey District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle, following the seizure of €10,500 cash at Rosslare Europort. The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered vehicle intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain. A Spanish national in his 40s was questioned.

Separately, at a  spoecial sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday September 11, Revenue officers from Rosslare Europort were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle, following the seizure of €14,460 cash. The cash was discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered freight vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, Spain. A man in his 50’s was questioned.

These seizures were made by Revenue in accordance with Proceeds of Crime legislation.

