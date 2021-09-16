Over €24,000 in cash seized at Rosslare Europort

Sniffer dog Flynn, which aided in the seizure of the cash.

Revenue officials have seized over €24,000 in cash in two separate incidents at Rosslare Europort this week.

On Thursday September 16, at a sitting of Gorey District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle, following the seizure of €10,500 cash at Rosslare Europort. The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered vehicle intending to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain. A Spanish national in his 40s was questioned.

Separately, at a spoecial sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday September 11, Revenue officers from Rosslare Europort were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle, following the seizure of €14,460 cash. The cash was discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered freight vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao, Spain. A man in his 50’s was questioned.

These seizures were made by Revenue in accordance with Proceeds of Crime legislation.