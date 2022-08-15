Over 200 without power in Wexford town as large tree comes down in strong winds

Over 200 houses are without power and a road remains closed in Wexford town this morning after a huge tree came crashing down in strong winds last night, bringing with it power cables.

Workers from Wexford County Council were out early this morning to close off the road at Summerhill where the huge tree had fallen and they will begin the process of removing the obstruction this morning.

Up to 200 people have been left without electricity as a result and the latest update from the ESB is that they hope to have power fully restored by 2.30 p.m. this afternoon.

This is not the first time that strong winds have brought trees down on Summerhill.

Back in February, Storm Eunice saw another huge tree come crashing down on the road there, less than an hour after youngsters would’ve started school at the nearby St Peter’s College. At the time, local councillor Davy Hynes, who lives around the corner on Davitt Road, said that it was a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt or killed.