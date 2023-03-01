Firefighters are currently battling a huge blaze which has broken out at Wexford General Hospital.

The fire appears to have taken hold in the old part of the hospital to the rear and sent huge plumes of smoke out over Wexford town.

Wexford Fire Service were summoned to the scene at around 4 p.m. as bemused patients and staff members gathered in the hospital car park and watched on.

An hour later, flames could still be seen billowing from the roof.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that there were no injures reported and noted that not all wards were evacuated, with the fire was largely contained to one part of the building. However, significant damage has been caused and hospitals all across the south east and Dublin have been put on notice and are ready to take in patients that need to be moved from Wexford.

There was a large crowd gathered in the hospital car park, both staff and patients and one hospital porter was heard to remark “we're evacuating them to any place we can”. An estimated 100 patients have so far been evacuated from wards, with some patients in wheelchairs watching events unfold from the car park.

Although flames were not initially visible, loud bangs and pops were audible from the hospital grounds before huge flames could eventually be seen shooting from the top of the building.

Early indications from staff at the scene were that the fire may have started in the hospital’s plant room or boiler room and it is not yet clear just how far the blaze had spread into the hospital building. Regardless, it’s likely to have caused significant damage to the hospital building.

At least 10 units from Wexford Fire Service are in attendance at the scene and fire fighters loaded with breathing apparatus have entered the building in a bid to quench the blaze, with fire tenders coming from New Ross, Enniscorthy and Gorey to assist with the operation. One source said that access to the blaze is currently hampering efforts to get the fire under control.

The fire service are also using a cherrypicker in a bid to dampen things down from above, but they were struggling to access the heart of the blaze to the rear of the building.

More to follow.