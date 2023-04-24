Outpouring of sadness in Wexford at death of well-known horse-riding instructor Dawn Ward

Tributes have been paid following the death of well-known Wexford horse-riding instructor Dawn Ward (nee Keane) who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Dawn, aged 51, of The Sanctuary, Killinick, Wexford and formerly of Sligo died peacefully at home on Saturday night, surrounded by her family, including her beloved husband Dara and four children Naoise, Cealan, Seren and Eja.

In an emotional tribute, Wexford Equestrian Centre, run by close family friends Orla and Pat Peare, where Dawn was a familiar face in reception for many years, said there are no words to describe how heartbroken they are to lose her.

“Anyone who knew Dawn knew that her passion for horses was unmatched and she derived the greatest great joy from teaching and passing on her knowledge.”

They described her as “first and foremost a lady” , “an inspiring person” and “the kindest soul” who “beamed joy, embodied grace and politeness and exuded efficiency and organisation.”

Extending its deepest sympathy to the Ward and Keane families, Killinick Pony Club where Dawn was a much-loved instructor, committee member and parent, said she was dedicated to teaching club members and passing her knowledge on to them and was always ready to offer a caring hand behind the scenes.

Dawn, a former air stewardess who came to Wexford after her Donegal-born husband Dara began working with Wexford Tourism, developed a love of horses from a young age, competing in dressage at various levels while growing up in Sligo and was responsible for introducing the national Musical Ride competition to Killinick Pony Club.

She took on the task for four years and under her guidance, Killinick won the competition three years in a row, earning the right to showcase their skills at the Dublin Horse Show, wearing costumes made by her seamstress mother Mary.

A club spokesperson described Dawn as “a strong, caring, loving, and inspiring lady, who will be dearly missed”.

In announcing her death, Dawn’s family said she has left an indelible memory on the lives of so many who were fortunate enough to know or meet her.

“Her indomitable spirit, passion for life and kindness touched the hearts of so many, more than she could ever have imagined. Her gentle nature, humility and selflessness epitomised all that is good in people. Her gentle nature, humility and selflessness epitomised all that is good in people

"Our warrior Dawn is finally at peace. Her passing will leave a huge void in all our lives that can never be replaced but her cherished memory will live forever in our hearts.

Dawn’s youngest son Eja is a Leaving Cert student at Bridgetown Vocational College; her daughter Seren, a former player with Wexford Youths FC, is a third level student in Sligo where she plays League of Ireland football with Sligo Rovers; son Caelan is studying European Business in Germany and eldest daughter Naoise, a former member of the youth dressage high-performance squad, is based in the UK where she works with Irish international dressage rider Dane Rawlins.

In 2016, Dawn was diagnosed with diagnosed with cervical cancer and initially responded well to treatment which included surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. But the illness returned in 2021. Earlier this year, Wexford Equestrian organised a fundraiser to help provide her with Dentritic Cell Therapy. She sadly lost her fight for life last Saturday after receiving palliative care at home for the past seven weeks.

She is survived by her husband and children; her parents Ken and Mary; her sisters Tonya and Rachel and brother Ken; her parents-in-law Conor and Mary; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Gene, Julian, Alannah, Martha, Megan, Dicky, Adam and Kerri; her nieces and nephews and many friends.

Her funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, Ballymore on Tuesday at 10.30 am, followed by a private cremation. The cortege will be led by young riders from the Killinick branch of the Irish Pony Club. Her family asked that any donations be made to Wexford Hospice Homecare,.



