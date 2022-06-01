Outdoor gym to be unveiled at Terrerath family day fun

A Family Fun Day & Craft Fair is being held at Terrerath Community Centre on Sunday, June 12, from 12 p.m. till 4 p.m.

The new outdoor gym will be officially opened at 12.30 p.m. by Cllr John Fleming.

75pc of the funding towards the gym, the outdoor seating area, raised planter and the hall’s new sound system has been awarded under LEADER grant which is an EU Program.

“The community council would like to thank Wexford Local Community Development Committee, Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Development for awarding the grant, and for their help & support,” said chairperson Lorraine Dunne.

Speaking on behalf of the Fundraising Committee, Ms Dunne hopes for good weather on the day.

“We’ve got lots of local crafts people, face painting, kids disco and a fabulous special guest. There’s the dog show, tug of war, barbecue, tea and coffee shop, even welly wanging. There’s something for everyone, we’re hoping to see a good crowd.”

The community council would also like to thank Wexford County Council for awarding the Hall €2,000 towards last year’s insurance under the Communities Activities Fund.

Vice Treasurer Deborah Kehoe said “The last 2 years have been very hard for the hall financially so the grant is very much appreciated. We want people to come and enjoy themselves, it’s great to see the gym being used.”

Chairman Enda McDonald said: “We’re organising a community survey to find out what people would like to see happening at the hall or what changes or new developments they think should happen next”.

He went on to say ‘it’s important that people who live locally should feel included and have a say in what happens’.

“Even if they’re not hall users or if they don’t want to come to committee meetings, we want everyone to be part of what goes on here. If anyone has an idea or wants to run a club or activity, we’ll work with them to see what we can do”.

The questionnaires will be available at the fun day.

“The survey is anonymous; you can fill it in on the day. It’s only a small piece of paper, if you want to say more or if it’s more convenient, we have an online questionnaire, that’s anonymous too. We can’t see what people’s responses are but you would need to give us your email address first so we can send it to you.”

The email address is Terrerathcommunitycentre2019@gmail.com.

The community council is also setting up a ‘Terrerath Community Centre Noticeboard’ WhatsApp group. This will be a restricted group so only the administrators will post information; this will be another way of keeping in touch with people and letting everyone know what’s on at the hall.