Oulart artist showcasing in virtual exhibition in Belfast

WEXFORD visual artist Pamela Doyle is taking part in a virtual exhibition now showing in the Royal Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Pamela, who is based in Oulart and started out in the corporate business world before pursuing an art career, has really seen it take off both nationally and internationally in recent years.

She said that she thrilled once again to be selected by the Royal Ulster Academy for this year’s 140th annual exhibition, describing it as like a form of “Mecca” for artists and fans alike.

There is a Wexford connection to her selected piece this year, which captures dusk at a beach on Wexford’s coast and is for sale for over €2,000.

"It's such an important platform and I’m so happy that this year's event is available for an extended period due to a virtual interactive 3D online exhibition. For artists during the pandemic, the emergence of new platforms provided by creative technologies was certainly a welcome boom, both in terms of allowing exhibitions to take place firstly and then subsequently run for longer”.

In 2021, Pamela was delighted to show case her work on a bill board in Gorey as part of the "Three Billboards Outside" piece.

She said that it gave local and international artists an opportunity to work together in a way that was still safe in the context of the pandemic.

"There's also a growing culture in collaborative partnerships as wit that project I got to work with internationally renowned artist Genieve Figgis. I'm a huge fan of Figgis's work so when I became aware of the collaborating artists on the project, I jumped at the opportunity.

"I found it incredibly helpful in engaging a much wider audience in all areas. Covid has unintentionally presented opportunities for what could have looked like a disastrous situation for the visual arts”.

Pamela's work can currently be viewed online through an interactive exhibition at www.royalulsteracademy.org.